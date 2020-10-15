20 C
Abuja
Metro

#EndSARS: FCT Administration bans protests in Abuja

‌By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Security Committee has banned #EndSARS protests in Abuja, the nation’s capital, for continued violation of the COVID-19 protocols.

The Administration said it was concerned that despite the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, last Sunday, the demonstrations had continued, causing inconveniences to law-abiding citizens.

The resolutions of the meeting were contained in a statement on Wednesday titled,’COVID-19: FCT Security Committee prohibits street demonstrations,’ signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the FCT minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye.

The meeting which held on Tuesday to review the security situation in the FCT and address identified challenges, was chaired by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and had in attendance the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, heads of the various security agencies and military formations in the FCT, senior members of staff of the FCTA, representatives of religious and traditional institutions as well as Area Council chairmen.

The statement read, “While the committee recognizes the rights of citizens as regards freedom of association and movement as enshrined in the constitution, it has observed that the unruly conduct of the crowd and manner of demonstrations are in complete violation of the COVID-19 safety protocols which were put in place to safeguard the lives of citizens.

“These violations endanger the lives of not just the demonstrators, but also other citizens going about their legitimate concerns.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the COVID-19 guidelines regulating public gatherings recommend physical distancing, temperature checks, the use of facial coverings, amongst others.

“Clearly, all these guidelines were flouted by the protesters. Consequently, the committee directs that due to the dangers posed by COVID-19, all street demonstrations, protests and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT.”

The committee noted with satisfaction the directive by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) to the IGP to disband the SARS as well as other reforms aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the Nigeria Police.

