28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

William Saliba ‘willing to give up £90k a…

Watching Liverpool’s Mane made Tyquan Terrell ‘hungry for…

Kogi approves N268m for renovation of hostels in…

N17bn loan‘ll develop our Agric sector, create jobs…

Soldiers moving around our community, Kanu’s brother cries…

IPOB: FG commences Kanu’s trial in absentia, today

UN women advocate mainstreaming of Action Plan in…

Declare war on vendors of pirated books, publishers…

NHRC joins global fight against sexual, gender-based violence

Schools in FCT are safe, says Perm sec

Metro

FCTA launches campaign to tackle pastoralists, farmers clash

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration,FCTA, has started campaign to address the persistent conflicts between crop farmers and pastiralists in the territory.

Minister of State for FCT Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu during the flag-off sensitisation campaign and the distribution of supplementary feeds to pastoralists and farmers in the four grazing reserves of the territory held in Wassa district.

Aliyu said the move by the administration was aimed at promoting integration, peaceful co-existence as well as boost livestock production in the nation’s capital.

The minister noted that the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, was determined to restore the lost glory of the agricultural sector, which had hitherto been somewhat abandoned following the discovery and adoption of oil as the mainstay of the Nigerian economy.

“It is estimated that Nigeria’s population will continue to witness exponential rise and attendant growth in the demand for food. To ensure that any uncertainties related to food security are adequately addressed, the Federal Government of Nigeria made the establishment and development of grazing reserves a key aspect of its Agricultural Promotion Programmes (APP) for the Country, with the livestock subsector playing a prominent role.

“The establishment and development of grazing reserves is therefore aimed at providing pastoralists and crop farmers with an integrated environment under which both can operate optimally, access their needs in a harmonious environment and eliminate issues that could result in conflicts. The overall objective is to promote peaceful coexistence towards harnessingthe huge potentials that exist in the livestock subsector,” Aliyu stressed.

The minister affirmed that in pursuant to this objective, the FCT Administration has been implementing programmes towards creating the enabling environment for the two groups as well as other willing investors to operate and make positive impacts in enhancing food security and socio-economic well-being of the residents.

She said plans are underway, with the support of the African Development Bank (AfDB), to establish a model Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) on livestock production, in the FCT, stressing that the SAPZ would grant the administration the wherewithal to bring to an end the indiscriminate grazing of animals in the Federal Capital City.

In his remarks, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, said the FCT Administration has through its relevant agencies as well as other stakeholders been doing its best to bring the parties together to embrace peace especially in grazing reserves where much of the clashes occur.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by the Director in charge of Operations, Planning and Strategy in the office of the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Samuel Attang, noted that the dry season has been associated with increase in movement of pastiralists in search of feeds for their animals, adding that due to this movement, there might be likelihood of conflict between the two groups.

In his welcome address, the Acting Secretary of FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Mr. Ibe Prospect, stressed the importance of livestock sector in the quest to attain food security, noting that if the sector was well harnessed, it has the capacity to generate jobs and income as well as provide the nutritional value that was required for healthy human development.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

CNA decries robbery in N/Assembly

Editor

Kano FRSC Command organizes prayers for victims of road accidents

Editor

Customs, EFCC nab Dubai passenger with 2,890 ATM, SIM cards inside noodles

Editor

Police, NDDC Staff shared N3.14bn for COVID-19-Senate

Editor

COVID-19: FCTA receives N.6m worth items from 4U group

Editor

Kidnappers set Ex-Nigerian envoy, Felix Oboro, free

Editor

COVID-19: WHO asks FCT minister to be awake

Editor

Kidnappers abduct two women in Abuja

Editor

Rivers Council Chair denies unlawful detention of a physically challenged

Editor

FCT security committee weighs options on #EndSARS protests

Editor

EFCC Arraigns Four for Alleged £2.5bn Fraud

Editor

Keep praying for end to COVID-19, Muslim faithful urged

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More