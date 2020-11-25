28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

William Saliba ‘willing to give up £90k a…

Watching Liverpool’s Mane made Tyquan Terrell ‘hungry for…

Kogi approves N268m for renovation of hostels in…

N17bn loan‘ll develop our Agric sector, create jobs…

Soldiers moving around our community, Kanu’s brother cries…

IPOB: FG commences Kanu’s trial in absentia, today

UN women advocate mainstreaming of Action Plan in…

Declare war on vendors of pirated books, publishers…

NHRC joins global fight against sexual, gender-based violence

Schools in FCT are safe, says Perm sec

News

Zamfara police arrest car snatcher, reject N250, 000 bribe

Zamfara State Police Command has apprehended a notorious car snatcher, Sirajo Ibrahim and recovered a stolen vehicle from him.

Addressing newsmen at the state police command, the state Police Public Relation Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said the car snatcher was arrested by a combined team of armed policemen and counter Terrorism unit of the command stationed at Tazame pin down along Gusau- Zaria road.

According to him, the suspect could not give any reasonable explanation about the vehicle and was arrested.
“Sirajo Ibrahim, therefore, offered the sum of N250,000 to the security men to gain his freedom but they rejected the money and arrested him” he lamented.

SP Shehu explained that on proper investigation, the suspect made a confessional statement, pointing out that the vehicle was stolen at Wuse market in Abuja by one Abdulahi, a member of their notorious gang.

When interviewed by our correspondent during the process of parading the suspect, he said he was heading to Katsina State to deliver the vehicle to one Adamu at Magama village, a border between Katsina State and Niger Republic.
According to Sirajo Ibrahim, he had already been paid a sum of N30,000 for the job.

However, the state police spokesman assured that the suspect would be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as investigation is completed.

SP Shehu urged the general public to as a matter of fact assist the security agencies with vital information that can lead to the arrest of notorious criminals in the state.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Femi Fan-Kayode , Dino Melaye, Dan Iwunyanwu lead campaign against Osu caste system

Editor

HURIWA flays presidency’s comment over Southern Kaduna killings

Editor

Oil Theft: DPR pledges support to EFCC

Editor

N11bn Deduction: Wike issues notice to challenge FAAC in court

Editor

Nasarawa Govt cautions Keffi Traders, set to take stiff action

Editor

COVID- 19- FG, state response too poor – Hon Golu

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

COVID-19: Ganduje Fumigates Kano, Preaches Social Distancing

Editor

USSD Services: Nigerian Commercial banks owe telecoms over N17bn, says Danbatta

Editor

COVID-19: Gov. Lalong relaxes directive for 3 days, extends total lockdown indefinitely

Editor

Plateau: Advocates condemn extension of appointed LG chairmen, urges Lalong to conduct polls

Editor

Anambra South: FG Charges Obinna Uzor Five Other To Court For Forgery/Conspiracy

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More