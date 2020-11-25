Zamfara police arrest car snatcher, reject N250, 000 bribe

Zamfara State Police Command has apprehended a notorious car snatcher, Sirajo Ibrahim and recovered a stolen vehicle from him.

Addressing newsmen at the state police command, the state Police Public Relation Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said the car snatcher was arrested by a combined team of armed policemen and counter Terrorism unit of the command stationed at Tazame pin down along Gusau- Zaria road.

According to him, the suspect could not give any reasonable explanation about the vehicle and was arrested.

“Sirajo Ibrahim, therefore, offered the sum of N250,000 to the security men to gain his freedom but they rejected the money and arrested him” he lamented.

SP Shehu explained that on proper investigation, the suspect made a confessional statement, pointing out that the vehicle was stolen at Wuse market in Abuja by one Abdulahi, a member of their notorious gang.

When interviewed by our correspondent during the process of parading the suspect, he said he was heading to Katsina State to deliver the vehicle to one Adamu at Magama village, a border between Katsina State and Niger Republic.

According to Sirajo Ibrahim, he had already been paid a sum of N30,000 for the job.

However, the state police spokesman assured that the suspect would be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as investigation is completed.

SP Shehu urged the general public to as a matter of fact assist the security agencies with vital information that can lead to the arrest of notorious criminals in the state.