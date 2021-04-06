Igbo group condemns attack on Owerri attacks – Fingers IPOB

By Rapheal Izokpu

An Igbo group under the aegis of Coalition of South-East Professional Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has condemned recent attacks in Owerri, Imo State.



Suspected hoodlums had stormed the Police Command headquarters, the correctional Centre headquarters in the state, public property and also attacked security personnel few days ago and again this morning.



CSEPNND in a statement on Monday fingered the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for the act and tasked security agencies to immediately swing into action with a view not only to fish out the perpetrators but also their sponsors to face the law of the land.



Describing the act as not only barbaric but also uncivilized and strange to the South East culture, it warned that unless the madness was immediately stopped, the region may be consumed by actions of the group it referred to as “criminal group.”



The statement signed by the group’s National President, Prof. Madumere Chika, alleged that the “dastardly act is political and well calculated to make Imo State in particular and South East in general, ungovernable.”



“We condemn in totality the barbaric attack on Imo State Police Command’s headquarters in Owerri, Nigeria Correctional Centre headquarters, the military and some security agencies as well as government properties, by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.This is not only cowardly but also uncivilized and strange to the culture of the Igbo people,” it said.



The group warned that, “This madness supposedly coming from an outlawed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) must be stopped immediately before the whole world starts seeing us as enemies of progress and anti-government. ”



It claimed: “We are aware that this dastardly act is political and well calculated to make Imo State in particular and South East in general, ungovernable.”



“We, therefore, appeal to all Igbo sons and daughters of good will to immediately rise up to stop this madness before it consumes all of us,” it added.



According to CSEPNND, “If we allow these criminals to weaken our security agencies in the South East, they will revert to us and make the state more ungovernable for all the citizens.”



It advised supposed sponsors of the act: “For some of our elites who are funding these criminals, we wish to passionately appeal to them to desist forthwith.”



“No matter the political differences, we must know that Imo State belongs to us all and if we destroy it today because of politics, we will be the first victims,” it further warned.



The group urged the security agencies to put priority on the south east region to nip further attacks.



Governor Hope Uzodinma was also asked by CSEPNND to immediately summon stakeholders to a meeting with a view to tackling issues giving rise to the ugly development in the state in particular and the South East in general.