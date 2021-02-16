31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Lawan, Omo-Agege applaud Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as…

OPC accuses PMB of Fulanisation agenda, mourns LKJ

Senate receives Buhari’s request for Bawa’s confirmation as…

Igbo professionals sue for calm over exclusion in…

Farmers/herders crisis: Group cautions Ortom over constant attacks…

Buhari nominates Abdulrasheed Bawa as new EFCC chairman

Ndi Anioma hails appointment of Okonjo-Iweala as DG,…

UK Supreme Court Judgment against Shell: We are…

Death of Bolere Ketebu, a huge loss –…

Why FG is reforming MoD, Armed Forces –…

News

Death of Bolere Ketebu, a huge loss – NRM

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has described the death of Dr. Bolere Elizabeth Ketebu as painful and a huge loss to the nation.


The party stated this in a press release on Monday in Abuja.


The press release signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Chinedu Obi said that Ketebu until her death was a leader and candidate of the NRM in the recently concluded Bayelsa State Central Senatorial election.


The release said “The National Chairman, Distinguished Senator Saidu Mohammed Dansadau, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and members of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), mourns Her Excellency Dr. Bolere Elizabeth Ketebu, whose painful demise occurred recently after a brief illness. 


“Dr. Bolere Elizabeth Ketebu until her death was a leader and candidate of the NRM in the recently concluded Bayelsa State Central Senatorial election. She was an iconic political figure in Bayelsa State and Nigeria in general. 


“Dr. Bolere Elizabeth Ketebu leadership qualities and administrative abilities were outstanding, hence, a huge loss to the nation, especially at this time when quality and responsive leadership is scarce in the nation. She was courageous, fearless and focused.


“She was a highly committed member of the NRM. A true democrat, elder stateswoman, a highly cherished mother, and grandmother. She was a renowned community physician and grassroots politician. A former member of the House of Representatives; former President of the National Council for Women Society; former Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government as well as former Nigerian Ambassador to Wales and Ireland. 


“She was a great amazon, and advocate of good governance, socio-economic and human rights. Her death is no doubt a great loss to the downtrodden and marginalized and would be missed by all.

The party announced that a Night of Tributes and Songs is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Blue Velvet Marquee, Kitiwe Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja in her loving memories.


“It is our prayer that God in His infinite mercy forgives her shortcoming and grants her eternal rest, Amen!”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Insurgency: Be responsible in reportage, Coalition tasks media

Editor

Reps assure workable policing system for all citizens

Editor

Abia LG Poll: Persons with disabilities threaten court action against ABSIEC over exclusion

Editor

Discrimination against Nigerians: We are monitoring situation – Chinese Embassy

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Hang me in the village square, suspected kidnapper tells police in Kano

Editor

Nestle, NNPC, Others Donate to Kano COVID-19 Fund

Editor

CORONAVIRUS: CCD Urge Members To Maintain Hygiene

Editor

Don’t allow resident doctors embark on strike, Cleric appeals to FG

Editor

Senator Mpigi faults Aviation Minister’s defence on Carveton Helicopter

Editor

Belgium, Nigeria strategize on bi-cultural ties

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More