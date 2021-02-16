Death of Bolere Ketebu, a huge loss – NRM

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has described the death of Dr. Bolere Elizabeth Ketebu as painful and a huge loss to the nation.



The party stated this in a press release on Monday in Abuja.



The press release signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Chinedu Obi said that Ketebu until her death was a leader and candidate of the NRM in the recently concluded Bayelsa State Central Senatorial election.



The release said “The National Chairman, Distinguished Senator Saidu Mohammed Dansadau, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and members of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), mourns Her Excellency Dr. Bolere Elizabeth Ketebu, whose painful demise occurred recently after a brief illness.



“Dr. Bolere Elizabeth Ketebu until her death was a leader and candidate of the NRM in the recently concluded Bayelsa State Central Senatorial election. She was an iconic political figure in Bayelsa State and Nigeria in general.



“Dr. Bolere Elizabeth Ketebu leadership qualities and administrative abilities were outstanding, hence, a huge loss to the nation, especially at this time when quality and responsive leadership is scarce in the nation. She was courageous, fearless and focused.



“She was a highly committed member of the NRM. A true democrat, elder stateswoman, a highly cherished mother, and grandmother. She was a renowned community physician and grassroots politician. A former member of the House of Representatives; former President of the National Council for Women Society; former Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government as well as former Nigerian Ambassador to Wales and Ireland.



“She was a great amazon, and advocate of good governance, socio-economic and human rights. Her death is no doubt a great loss to the downtrodden and marginalized and would be missed by all.

The party announced that a Night of Tributes and Songs is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Blue Velvet Marquee, Kitiwe Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja in her loving memories.



“It is our prayer that God in His infinite mercy forgives her shortcoming and grants her eternal rest, Amen!”