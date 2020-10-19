Pan development association rejects newly coronated Miskoom” Safiyanu

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The Pan Development Association in Quaan-Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State has rejected the coronation of “Miskoom” Safiyanu Allahnana describing him as an “alien to their traditional stool”.

The Pan people also said since the selection and installation of Safiyanu Allahnana who projected the Long Jan stool as a Goemai Monarch, crisis has been brewing in the chiefdom.

They call for the resumption of dialogue between Pan and Goemai elders and youths, which was initiated two years ago by the State Government, through the Plateau Peace Building Agency and Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

President, Pan Development Association (PDA) , Mr. Mark Dachi disclosed this on Sunday during a press conference in Jos the Plateau State Capital.

Dachi said the abuse of the “tradition and heritage” of his people by wrongful attempt to project the Long Jan stool as a Goemai stool was what triggered the 2005/2006 crisis that claimed several lives.

He explained that the indigenous Kofiar/Pan people of Quan-Pan Local Government viewed with consternation the attempt to set in motion events which if allowed to unfold will hamper peaceful coexistence in the community.

“When you deny your roots, you lose your rights and privileges, an alien ruler cannot be foisted upon our people. The Pan people will never recognize ‘Miskoom’ Safiyanu Allahnana as Long Jan.

“The Pan people have hereby resolved that ‘Miskoom’ Safiyanu Allahnana lacks legitimacy for denying his father’s Pan Ancestry.

“We call for resumption of the dialogue between Pan and Goemai elders and youths initiated in 2018 by Government through Plateau Peace Building Agency and Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to avert crisis.”

The Pan people called on Government to warn Miskoom Abubakar Sadik Gayam and Namu Chiefdom Community Development Association (NCCDA) to desist from calling Jepjan, a Goemai land.

According to him, the statusquo on Jepjan (Namu) land ownership ordered by the judgement of the Court of Appeal Jos Division in 2018 must be maintained for the sake of peace.

“The abuse of our tradition and heritage as a people, by the wrongful and mischievous attempt to project the idea that the Long Jan is a Goemai Monarch; is a clear misrepresentation and distortion of the noble and respectful historical facts.

“We have noted with dismay the provocative congratulatory messages sponsored by one Miskoom Abubakar Sadik Gayam for himself and the so-called Namu Chiefdom Community Development Association (NCCDA)”.

The PDA President noted with dismay the printed posters, fliers, and T-shirts, bearing inscriptions like “Miskoom, TALKIOP, MOE LAP YIL GOEMPANG” as well as unwarranted attacks on elderly Pan people of Jep Jan by some Goemai youths.

He further explained that Miskoom is a traditional title alien to Koffiar-Pan dynasty which indicated a clear manifestation of territorial expansion into its ancestral land.