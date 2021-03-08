24.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FG inaugurates FCCPC Governing Board, Consumer Protection Tribunal

SEC gets $.4m grant from AfDB for capital…

CBN’s N5 reward for every diaspora dollar inflow…

SERAP asks Buhari to provide details of $25Bn…

World Bank to rebuild Aba roads with N27bn

Alleged $850m fraud: Obuekwe’s widow tasks EFCC to…

EFCC rests former Power Minister, Mohammed Wakil, over…

Glo-sponsored CNN ‘African Voices’ parades African rappers

Tension in Oyo as OPC apprehends notorious kidnapper,…

Minimum wage: Strikes not the only option for…

News

Insecurity: IPAC advices FG not to negotiate with bandits


By Our Reporter

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella body of all political parties in Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government and concerned states to stop all forms of negotiations with bandits and begin to confront the spate of insecurity across the country.


The National Chairman of IPAC, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, made this know while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, said they are deepest concerns over kidnapping, killing and abducting across the country.

He said, “The most pathetic, soul-wrenching is that these merchants of death in an overpowering bravado have intensified effort to destroy our educational system by kidnapping and holding hostage our young daughters and boys who are innocent and have not wronged them in any way.


“To descend this low to blackmail the people and the nation must not be allowed to continue. The Nigerian People and Government of Federal Republic of Nigeria MUST rise up to STOP this brigandage by forces resolved to destroy the country.


“The Inter-Party Advisory Council, do not pride itself as being a security expert body but what we do know, and that have experienced bitterly is that our brothers have been killed, our sisters have been raped, our mothers have been made widows and our fathers laid to the graveyards. There is no greater security expertise than this. This informs why we are intervening.


“The Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, the umbrella body of all political parties in Nigeria is worried with frightening dimension of insecurity in our great nation and CALLS on President Mohammedu Buhari, who is President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces to declare a state of emergency on national security,” he said.


Nzenwa commended President Buhari for changing the Service Chiefs recently, adding that the change will only be meaningful to Nigerians if it yields positive result whereby this band of terrorists and troublemakers are crushed and utterly decapitated.


He noted that IPAC is under no illusion that what is being experienced in the country is on account of failure of intelligence amongst many reasons.


“Dearth of intelligence to be used to overcome these forces of destabilization have largely been unavailable coupled with lack of political will to decisively deal with insecurity challenge which now has emboldened these elements to continue in their inhuman actions, and make them mock the nation”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

60th Anniversary: NAS laments insecurity, poverty, hardship in Nigeria

Editor

Yunusa, Ese Oruru’s abductor not freed – NCS

Editor

FEC okays $3.1bn Customs modernization project

Editor

COVID-19 : FG raises concern over violation of safety measures

Editor

Ondo guber: Buhari should make credible polls his legacy – Secondus

Editor

COVID-19: Ganduje Impounds Vehicles At Kano Border Town

Editor

COVID-19:Enugu fumigated livestock markets

Editor

Alleged Corruption: Bayelsa communities urge SPDC to withdraw recognition of Mein Cluster board chair

Editor

BREAKING: Metuh appears in court on a stretcher

Editor

COVID-19: PDP prays for Dokpesi, others

Editor

Army confirms killing Benue most wanted criminal, Terwase Akwaza

Editor

Peace, Unity Returns In Bayelsa OHANAEZE, As It Elects Onuma New President

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More