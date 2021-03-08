Insecurity: IPAC advices FG not to negotiate with bandits



By Our Reporter

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella body of all political parties in Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government and concerned states to stop all forms of negotiations with bandits and begin to confront the spate of insecurity across the country.



The National Chairman of IPAC, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, made this know while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, said they are deepest concerns over kidnapping, killing and abducting across the country.

He said, “The most pathetic, soul-wrenching is that these merchants of death in an overpowering bravado have intensified effort to destroy our educational system by kidnapping and holding hostage our young daughters and boys who are innocent and have not wronged them in any way.



“To descend this low to blackmail the people and the nation must not be allowed to continue. The Nigerian People and Government of Federal Republic of Nigeria MUST rise up to STOP this brigandage by forces resolved to destroy the country.



“The Inter-Party Advisory Council, do not pride itself as being a security expert body but what we do know, and that have experienced bitterly is that our brothers have been killed, our sisters have been raped, our mothers have been made widows and our fathers laid to the graveyards. There is no greater security expertise than this. This informs why we are intervening.



“The Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, the umbrella body of all political parties in Nigeria is worried with frightening dimension of insecurity in our great nation and CALLS on President Mohammedu Buhari, who is President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces to declare a state of emergency on national security,” he said.



Nzenwa commended President Buhari for changing the Service Chiefs recently, adding that the change will only be meaningful to Nigerians if it yields positive result whereby this band of terrorists and troublemakers are crushed and utterly decapitated.



He noted that IPAC is under no illusion that what is being experienced in the country is on account of failure of intelligence amongst many reasons.



“Dearth of intelligence to be used to overcome these forces of destabilization have largely been unavailable coupled with lack of political will to decisively deal with insecurity challenge which now has emboldened these elements to continue in their inhuman actions, and make them mock the nation”.