Politics

SDP appoints Agunloye as new Acting National Chairman

By Our Reporter

The National Working Committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has appointed Dr. Olu Agunloye as the new Acting National Chairman of the party.


This was disclosed in a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Shehu Gabam.
Gabam revealed that the decision was taken at the meeting of the committee on Wednesday March 3, 2021 at the National Headquarters of the party in Abuja, is in line with the provisions of Article 12.5.1(V) and Article 13.2 (ii) of the party constitution.


According to the statement by Gabam, Dr. Olu Agunloye, until his new appointment the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party.


He stated, “He has previously served the country meritoriously as the pioneer Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and also as Minister of State for Defence (NAVY) and Minister of Power and Steel of the Federal Republic, among others.


“The National Working Committee of the party has a strong conviction that the new Acting National Chairman comes to the job with the requisite experience, political clout, commitment and emotional capacity to strengthen and re-position the party.


“For the party to take its place as the credible alternative national party that Nigerians believe in as having the capacity to salvage the nation from its current lack of governance, engender a new social order, build a country that is safe, secure, and make life truly better for all Nigerians.”

