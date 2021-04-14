FCT Poll: APC aspirant vows to consolidate on achievements in place

APC chairmanship aspirant ( Right ) Suleiman Gwagwa receiving nomination form from one of the party’s executives

By Daniel Tyokua

One of the All Progressives Congress, APC, aspirants for Abuja Municipal Area Council , AMAC, in the forthcoming FCT Area Council elections, Hon Suleiman Gwagwa has promised to consolidate on the achievements already in place, if elected as the chairman.

He stated this shortly after picking his nomination form at the FCT APC secretariat on Wednesday.

“I will consolidate on the past achievement put in place by Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido’s led administration, as the council chairman.

“I am aspiring to be the chairman to continue with the good work the present Chairman, Candido has done. He has done well, so if elected in the forthcoming election we will consolidate on the structures he had put in place” Gwagwa said.

The AMAC chairmanship aspirant who was accompanied by large number of supporters, said his key areas of interest will be infrastructure development, education and health.

According to him, what AMAC residents need had been put in place but will only be expanded so that the residents would enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Gwagwa said he was contesting to work for AMAC people, bring about more peace and unity across the whole wards.

He explained that, “Whoever emerge as the party’s candidate should carry everybody along, politics is a game, not do-or- die affair. My message for my people is, we should move in peace especially during the campaign” he said.