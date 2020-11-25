NSCDC creates 6 divisions in AMAC

By Daniel Tyokua

The FCT command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) has created 6 new divisions in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Mathias Ohietemi, the FCT command said the initiative was to boost the fight against insecurity in AMAC and the territory in general.

He said the new divisions will take off in January, 2021.

The commandant disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to AMAC Chairman, Abdulahi Candido.

Ohietemi noted that the corp is working on deployment of armed personnel in the areas to.

He sought the support of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC to ensure adequate security in the council, saying the command will ensure adequate security in the council.

AMAC Chairman Abdulahi Candido while appreciating the effort of the NSCDC in creating more division in the Area Council, noted that the council is financially constrain but will try it best to support the corp.

The Chairman who also appreciated the support in approving the licensing of AMAC-Marshal called on Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, NSCDC to work in collaboration with Marshal to improve insecurity in AMAC.