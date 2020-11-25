28 C
Abuja
Metro

Minister grants waiver on signages in FCT

The minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, has approved waiver on signage for business interests that are allocated within the territory as non-monetary palliative to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated this at the launch of bills distribution ceremony and road show organised by the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in Abuja.

Bello who was represented by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Adesola Olusade, said the measure became imperative following the economic downturn in the country occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

”This is a part of support for the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises that are needed to catalyse the growth and the development of the FCT.

” We have granted waiver to enterprises that have their signage and billboard on their walls to enable them benefit from some of the concessions of government for this period of COVID-19.

“It’s a gesture of government to ensure that non-monetary palliative of COVID-19 gets to everyone.

” It will enable the beneficiaries plough back the revenue that would have been paid to government into their businesses,” the minister said.

Bello used the occasion to call on area council chairmen in the FCT to support DOAS effort towards revenue generation, noting that it would serve the interest of all.

On his part, the DOAS Director, Dr Babagana Adam, said people needed to be supported so that their businesses could thrive.

Adam explained that the administration had extended waivers to mobile advertisements and large billboards on the streets.

“We have given about 30 per cent discount for those with bigger billboards for the period of April, May and June.

“There was a total lockdown, so when we are billing for the big signboards (third-party), we have deducted a whole quarter.

“As for banks and other key institutions in Abuja, we have also given them 50 per cent discount,” he said.

