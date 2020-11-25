Schools in FCT are safe, says Perm sec

28 C
Abuja
Metro

By Daniel Tyokua

The Permanent Secretary of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr. Olusade Adesola has assured parents that all schools in the territory are safe for all students.

The Permanent Secretary gave the assurance during an interaction with students of Junior Secondary School Jiwa, Abuja.

Adesola explained that the FCT Administration is committed to achieve the administration’s commitment towards ensuring the security of all schools in the territory.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Administration said there are different strategic plans in place, ranging from; fencing of schools’ perimeter, provision of additional schools as well as acollaboration with security agencies.

On the efforts of the administration to curb the rising cases of sexual molestation of female students by male teachers, the Permanent Secretary said FCT Administration has zero tolerance for such nefarious act. While stressing that any teacher caught committing such act will be dismissed forthwith.

He said plans are in progress to address the dearth of instructional materials in some schools in the territory.

Adesola disclosed that some of the steps taken so far include; delivery of different instructional materials to some schools in the territory, increasing budgetary provision for schools, partnership with Universal Basic Education Board(UBEB), among others.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the FCT Administration is providing quality education to different categories of people in the territory across multi-sectoral levels, such as primary; secondary; tertiary, technical and vocational education.

