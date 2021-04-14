27 C
Abuja
FCTA reintroduces ‘park and pay’ scheme

By Daniel Tyokua 


The Federal Capital Territory Administration ,FCTA, has reintroduced the park and pay policy in the city centre.


Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, the Acting Secretary FCT Transportation Secretariat, Usman Yahaya said reintroducing the on-street parking policy was to bring about sanity in the city.


Recall that the park and pay system became a controversial issue about five years ago before a court judgment stopped the FCT Administration from further collecting fees from residents for on and off the street parking within the metropolis.


He explained that the on-street parking scheme, who will be managed by four companies will commence in May, 2021.


Yahaya said, “on-street parking management was suspended in 2014 as a result of an FCT High Court ruling that declared the operation illegal because it was not specifically mentioned in the 2005 FCT Road Transport Regulation.


“The scheme was riddled with so much complexities, the operators were accused of many ill acts, but we have resolved the issues, so in May this year the scheme will kick off.
“In the past seven years, the Administration had embarked on various measures aimed at addressing the concerns raised by the Court and the public with regards to the scheme, the FCT Administration in collaboration with its legal team produced FCT Parking Regulations 2019 to amend the parking section of 2005 FCT Road Transport Regulations” he said.


The Acting Director stated that the four operators will cover the whole Federal Capital City, which will be divided into districts for proper exercise.

