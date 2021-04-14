27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Foreign policy analyst, former Miss New Jersey on…

UNDP GEF SGP has supported over 170 community…

FG reiterates readiness to sustain collaboration on environmental…

Osinbajo launches 5m solar power connections project in…

Senate suspends plenary to mourn departed Rep members

FCTA reintroduces ‘park and pay’ scheme

Setback for PDP in Nasarawa as Minority Leader…

Group tasks religious leaders on teachings that promote…

Aide commends Obiano’s Govt on PWD policy

FG disseminates operational plan for maternal, new-born, nutrition,…

News

Senate suspends plenary to mourn departed Rep members

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate, on Tuesday, upon resumption from its two weeks recess, adjourned plenary till Wednesday, 14th March, 2021, over the recent death of two members of the National Assembly. 

This was just as the upper chamber held a minute silence in honour of both lawmakers who are members of the House of Representatives. 

The decision to suspend plenary was carried out in line with the tradition of the National Assembly, following a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe. 

Moving the motion, the Senate Leader said, “……Distinguished colleagues, the passing of two members of the National Assembly by names of Honourable Haruna Maitala, who until his demise represented Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency of Plateau State, and who we lost on 2nd April, 2021, in a ghastly motor accident.

“The second loss we suffered, was that of another Honourable member, Hon. Suleiman Aliyu Lere, representing Lere Federal Constituency from Kaduna State, whom we also lost on 6th April , 2021.”

Abdullahi added: “Mr. President, Distinguished Colleagues, I rise in accordance with our tradition, to move a two motions: one for the suspension on all other items scheduled for consideration on the order paper today; [And] also another motion for this Distinguished chamber to observe one minute silence in honour of the departed, I so move.”

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, while putting the motion to a voice vote which was unanimously supported by Senators, described the demise of the two lawmakers as “another sad development in the National Assembly”.

The upper chamber, thereafter, held a minute silence in honour of the deceased lawmakers before adjourning plenary till Wednesday, 14th April, 2021.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: NGO doles out palliatives to disables, widows in Enugu

Editor

*Katsina Boys: Group holds national prayers for safe return of students, wisdom for armed forces leadership*

Editor

COVID-19: Gov Wike commends churches for compliance

Editor

Enugu constructs 890 classroom blocks, to upgrade more facilities

Editor

Protests rock Anambra over non conduct of LG election

Editor

NBMAcreates biosecurity department to implement mandate

Editor

Reps query Accountant-General over unaccounted N2.2 trillion

Editor

Nigerians’ right to protest SARS brutality, killings-Lawan

Editor

Bagudu restates commitment to provision of basic amenities to rural communities

Editor

Ijede/Itamaga road ready in May, says Sanwo-Olu, commissions Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA Secretariat

Editor

Zamfara govt denies report claiming ownership of mineral resources

Editor

NAF aircrafts rehearse for combat helicopters induction

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More