Senate confirms 40 Ambassadors-designate, as Senators protest exclusion in selection

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s 39 non-career and one career ambassador-designate for appointment out of the 41 non-career ambassadors nominees.

This was as the upper chamber suspended the confirmation of Air Commodore Peter Ndabake Gana Rtd.(Niger state) and Yusuf Mohammed (Yobe) respectively.

But the Minority leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe(Abia South), Minority Whip Sen. Philip Aduda(FCT), Gabriel Suswan (Benue North),AA Yusuf (Taraba Central),among others complained of non inclusion of their respective areas in the selection of ambassador-designate slots.

It would be recalled that Abia and Ekiti States had no representatives on the presidential list which gave Kano, Kwara and Oyo States lion shares of three slots each while each of Benue and Borno State have two respectively.

However,Senate had in consideration of Senator Bulkachuwa Adamu Muhammad ( Bauchi North) led committee on foreign Affairs confirmed two journalists -the outgoing Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian newspaper, Debo Adesina representing Oyo State, and former Politics Editor of ThisDay newspaper, Oma Djebah from Delta State, were among the 40.

Others include: Engr Umar Suleiman (Adamawa); Mr Kevin Peter (Adamawa); John J.Usanga (Akwa Ibom); Chief Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra); Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi (Bauchi); Philip K. Ikurusi (Bayelsa); Hon. Tarzcor Terhemen (Benue); Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue); Al-Bishir Ibrahim Al-Hussain (Borno);Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River); Ominyi N. Eze, (Ebonyi); Yamah Mohammed Musa (Edo); Maj. Gen. C. O. Ugwu (Enugu); and Dr. Hajara I. Salim (Gombe).

Others are: Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo); Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa); Prof. M. A. Makarfi (Kaduna); Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano); Imam Galandanci (Kano); Amina Ado Kurawa (Kano); Amb. Yahaya Lawal (Katsina); Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi); Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (Kwara), Abioye Bello (Kwara); Zara Maazu Umar (Kwara); Ademola Seriki (Lagos); Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa); Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola (Ogun); Mrs. Nimi Akinkugbe(Ondo); Adejaba Bello (Osun); Adeshina Alege (Oyo); Ms. Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo); Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwai (Plateau); Hon. Maureen Tamuno (Rivers); Faruk Yabo (Sokoto); Adamu M. Hassan (Taraba); Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara).

In his remark, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan had stressed the need for presidential nominees to always liaise with their representatives in the Senate as they go for screening for confirmation to their designated positions.