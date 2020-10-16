Brig-Gen Maikano elected President OSMA

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Nigerian Brigadier General Maikano Abdullahi, has been elected President of the Organization of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA).

He is also Deputy Director Sports Defence Headquarters.

Announcement of his victory in the election was made on Thursday at the routine Defence Media Operations press briefing in Abuja.

Brig.-Gen. Maikano was also presented to the press.

The election took place in Yaounde, Cameroun last week, Wednesday, 7 October 2020.

He will be going for a one term (4 years) in office, commencing from 30 November 2020.

Brigadier General Abdullahi got about 67 percent of the total votes to defeat 2 other contestants from Algeria and Guinea.

Fifty-one delegates within the fifty-one member States in Africa voted at the election. OSMA is the body that represents Africa on the International Military Sports Council (CISM), aimed at fostering friendship through sports, while promoting physical fitness among the Armed Forces of member States.

By the election, he has automatically become the Vice President of CISM.