CBN website was not hacked- new spokesman

CBN website was not hacked- new spokesman

By Chika Otuchikere

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked reports making the rounds on social media claiming that its website was compromised by hackers.

The CBN newly appointed acting Director of Communication, Osita Nwanisobi, who made this known in a statement on Friday, warned the online community desists from peddling false news.

His words; “Contrary to claims in the social media alleging that the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (www.cbn.gov.ng) has been breached by malicious persons, we wish to state categorically that our website is secure.

“We wish to assure the Nigerian public and indeed all our other stakeholders that the CBN website is adequately protected and that there is no cause for alarm.

“We also wish to advise members of the online community to desist from peddling false news aimed at undermining the integrity of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which is our collective asset”.

A visit by this reporter to the CBN website shows that the site has not been compromised.

