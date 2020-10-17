27 C
FG to establish Federal College of Forestry in Borno

By Melvin Uche, Maiduguri

The Federal Government on Friday said it has approved a temporary site for the establishment of a Federal College of Forestry in Jere Local Government Area of Borno state.

The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, said this after a meeting with Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, at the Government House in Maiduguri.

Abubakar said that details on the take-off of the institutions would be made known through the committee set up by the ministry to be chaired by Prof. Adeshola Adepoju, Director General, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN).

Abubakar also said that the ministry had signed an agreement with UNESCO to implement a project known as “Biosphere and Heritage of Lake Chad” aimed toward safeguarding the environment.

He said that the project would also focus on accompanying Member States in the preparation of a dossier for the creation of a trans boundary biosphere reserve in the basin and a nomination of the lake as a World Heritage Site.

The minister said that the ministry has initiated relevant projects and programmes toward supporting the Borno in fighting fighting desertification and climate action, through its Great Green Wall program and the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN).

Abubakar said that it had produced a total of about 1.3 million varieties of seedlings, while 60 kilometers shelters belt were planted alongside the establishment of 140 hectares of wood long.

” I urge Borno government to gazate a land that would be developed to be considered as forest reserve in the future for the development of the state and the environment,” Abubakar said.

He said that he was in the state for a working visit and to also interface with Governor Zulum on his areas of interest for the implementation of various projects under the ministry.

Responding, Gov Zulum said the state government would do everything possible to support the Federal Government in its plan to establish the college in the state.

He said : “I am pleased to notify the people of Borno that the Federal Government in its magnanimity has approved the establishment of the Federal College Forestry at Khadamari village in Jere local government area.

“As you are aware of the arid nature of the state, I believe with the established of the college, the people would benefit a lot as it will play a vital role in the fight against desertification and climate action,” Zulum said.

