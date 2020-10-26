30 C
NSE members should keep to contract law, says Justice Galadima

By Daniel Tyokua

Justice Suleiman Galadima of Supreme Court (rtd) has called on members of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in public and private sectors to keep to the basic principles of law of contract in executing projects, negotiating contracts and Bill of Quantities ,BoM,
He said law of contract covers construction, haulage, logistics, hire-purchase, engineering and among others and should be obeyed by all professional engineers in the country.
Galadima stated this at the weekend during the ‘2020 Engr Charles Mbanefo Distinguished Lecture Series’ put together by the Nigerian Society of Engineers,NSE, Abuja branch tagged, ‘Contractual Duties and Tortuous Liabilities-Law and Ethics in Engineering.” He explained that understanding the necessary contract law guides engineers’ rights and obligation as well helps to avoid lawsuits that would stem from breach of contract.

The justice who was represented by a legal practitioner, Lilian Okenwa, said “Engineers are expected to exhibit the highest standard of honesty and integrity as they have a direct and vital impact on the quality of life of the people and must perform under a standard professional behaviour that requires adherence to the highest principles of ethical conduct.”
Also, the Abuja branch chairman of NSE, Engr. Abdulbari Abdulmalik disclosed that in the law of contract, the government follows certain procedures by mandating the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to ensure that all contracts in Nigeria follow due process.

Abdulmalik stated that Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) plays a vital role by making the beneficiaries adhere strictly to the 2007 procurement act, saying that the government is mandated to ensure that engineers and non-engineers follow the procedure judiciously.

However, the founding chairman of NSE Abuja branch, Engr. Charles Mbanefo, encouraged the chapter to engage professionals from other sectors to boost their enlightenment campaign.
The president of NSE, Engr Babagana Mohammed noted that building collapse is caused either by the use of substandard materials or quacks, saying that apart from the amended Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) act, some top professionals are facing the tribunal.

According to him, NSE is mandated to assess a building site and uncover the engineer handling the project in case of any collapse, as well as raise the alarm over any quack working at any construction site.

