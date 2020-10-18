23.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NANTMP trains 800 members, seeks autonomy

No SARS personnel will be part of new…

#EndSARS: NHRC names ex-Supreme Court Justice as chair…

Adamawa inaugurates committee to flatten COVID-19 curve

INVESTIGATION: How COVID-19 impedes fight against child malnutrition…

President Buhari hails General Gowon at 86

Fistula survivors acquire training, others in KOICA funded…

Senator charges MDAs to key into digital literacy

Abia Speaker consoles with Nkwachukwu Agomoh as he…

Zulum declares fresh fasting, prayer against Boko Haram…

News

#EndSARS: NHRC names ex-Supreme Court Justice as chair of investigative panel on rights violations

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has set up an independent investigative panel to look into alleged atrocities perpetrated by operatives of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

There has been a nationwide protest against police brutality and other forms of human rights abuses for nearly two weeks, where Nigerian youth are calling for police reforms.

As Nigeria’s foremost human rights agency, the NHRC had couple of days ago, promised to constitute a independent investigative panel to uncover allegations of gross human rights abuses by operatives of the disbanded police unit.

In making good its pledge, the commission’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, on Friday, named Justice Suleiman Galadima, a retired justice of the Supreme Court as Chairman of the investigative panel.

In a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, other members of the panel include: Abdulrahaman Yakubu, Yemi Ademolakun, Chioma Chuka, Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa, Tijani Mohammed, Dr. Uju Agomoh, DIG Ibrahim Lamorde, Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN), Feyikemi Abudu and John Aikpokpo Martins, while Hilary Ogbonna will serve as Secretary of the panel.

Ojukwu noted that the terms of reference of the Panel include: investigate all complaints of human rights violations against SARS and other units of the Police force, make appropriate recommendations as per the damages and compensations to be paid to the victims of Police brutality.

Besides, the Panel is given the powers to refer any matter, in the course of their assignment to the Attorney General of the Federation, or that of a State for prosecution in accordance with the law.

The panel is empowered as well to make recommendations to government on measures to be taken in respect of operatives of defunct SARS or officers of the Nigerian Police Force, if any, found in violation of human rights of citizens and propose remedial steps that may enhance the professional conduct of defunct SARS operatives, any succeeding unit and other members of the Nigerian Police Force and any other recommendations that may be considered appropriate.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

IPCR takes sensitization campaign to Katsina

Editor

Women important segment of the society – Mrs Bagudu

Editor

“Dont rest your oars despite the Covid-19 pandemic” -NCC task ICT reporters

Editor

Cancelling WASSCE will cause more confusion for students, parents – Reps

Editor

COVID-19-Why we designated Enugu Medical Diagnostic facility as isolation/treatment centre – Gov. Ugwuanyi

Editor

*US/Iran Face-Off: Group calls for red alert on IMN members over threat to American, British citizens in Nigeria*

Editor

Femi Fan-Kayode , Dino Melaye, Dan Iwunyanwu lead campaign against Osu caste system

Editor

Adoption of Supplementary Act a major achievement of the Fourth Legislature of ECOWAS Parliament says Secretary General

Editor

SAN trains NHRC staff, seeks improved funding for commission

Editor

Depressed soldier shoots senior officer to death

Editor

Reps lament N25.2bn capital releases to education in 2019 budget

Editor

Buhari: Nigerians won’t suffer post-Covid-19

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More