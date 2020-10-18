No SARS personnel will be part of new Tactical Team – IGP

By Hassan Zaggi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has reassured that no personnel of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will be part of the new Police Tactical Team.

He further assured that the new tactical team will operate within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices.

He gave the assurance in a statement signed by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, in Abuja, Sunday.

He, however, disclosed that the tactical team will soon commence training so as to be able to work according to international best practices.

To this end, the IGP revealed that the Nigeria Police Force has concluded plans to partner with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other development partners for the training of the Tactical Team.

The training will commence Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training School, Ila Oragun, Osun State and the PMF Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

According to the IGP, “officers selected for the training are young, smart and energetic officers who have acquired not less than 7 years’ work experience with clean service records – no pending disciplinary matters, no record of violation of rights of citizens or misuse of firearms – and are physically fit to withstand the rigour of SWAT training and operations.

“The selected officers shall be subjected to physical fitness test, medical and toxicology screening etc and those found to be unsuitable shall be discharged.”

Adamu further explained that: “The ICRC, an independent International human rights and humanitarian support organization with over 71years experience in humanitarian services and institutional support and development, will provide resource persons and materials to handle the human rights components of the training program.

“Specifically, they will handle topics touching on humanitarian laws, police conduct in conflict situation, human rights standard especially in the use of force and firearms, arrest and detention amongst others.”

He, therefore, charged the training coordinators to ensure a diligent and timely delivery of the Tactical Team.

He observed that the necessity for the immediate establishment of a new Tactical Team is in view of the need to fill voids created by the dissolution of the defunct SARS particularly during the “EMBER Month” traditionally characterized with upsurge in armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

The IGP, therefore, called on Nigeria to support and cooperate in the on-going development drive for a new and reformed Nigeria Police Force.

He enjoined them to be patient and to believe in the reform processes which are all directed at ensuring the security, safety and rights of all.