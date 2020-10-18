NANTMP trains 800 members, seeks autonomy

By Daniel Tyokua

The National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP) said it has trained about eight hundred members in the North East zone of the country within 3 months ago.

President of the association, Alhaji Shaba Maikudi, disclosed this during the national congress of NANTMP held at the weekend in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He said as an umbrella body of all traditional medicine practitioners, there was the need to ensure that members of the union get the required training and knowledge.

Maikudi explained that training of members which is in the first phase was part of his leadership efforts in repositioning the body for better things.

“We have introduce the training programme for most members in the six geo political zones. It started in two to three zones, by the end of this year we will record another achievement.

“This will help the Practitioners to meet up with the regulation standards. The body also amend it constitution to a proper standard,” he said.

The president urged the Federal Ministry of Health to make necessary provisions that would give the association Independence.

He said if given the autonomy, the practitioners would present their products anywhere in the country and even abroad.

“We should be given a right or autonomy like others are being enjoyed. This will help us present our products anywhere and it will be accepted within and outside the country. We are going to ensure that every standard of World Health Organisation (WHO) is in place” he said.

Maikudi explained that the association is concerned with health issues and would not let Nigerians down especially those that need health services.

“Since our inception in 2006 we just got a permanent office, this is to help us in regulating and coordinating activities of members, as well as a place where members can be trained”