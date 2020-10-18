23.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NANTMP trains 800 members, seeks autonomy

No SARS personnel will be part of new…

#EndSARS: NHRC names ex-Supreme Court Justice as chair…

Adamawa inaugurates committee to flatten COVID-19 curve

INVESTIGATION: How COVID-19 impedes fight against child malnutrition…

President Buhari hails General Gowon at 86

Fistula survivors acquire training, others in KOICA funded…

Senator charges MDAs to key into digital literacy

Abia Speaker consoles with Nkwachukwu Agomoh as he…

Zulum declares fresh fasting, prayer against Boko Haram…

News

NANTMP trains 800 members, seeks autonomy

By Daniel Tyokua

The National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP) said it has trained about eight hundred members in the North East zone of the country within 3 months ago.

President of the association, Alhaji Shaba Maikudi, disclosed this during the national congress of NANTMP held at the weekend in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He said as an umbrella body of all traditional medicine practitioners, there was the need to ensure that members of the union get the required training and knowledge.

Maikudi explained that training of members which is in the first phase was part of his leadership efforts in repositioning the body for better things.

“We have introduce the training programme for most members in the six geo political zones. It started in two to three zones, by the end of this year we will record another achievement.

“This will help the Practitioners to meet up with the regulation standards. The body also amend it constitution to a proper standard,” he said.

The president urged the Federal Ministry of Health to make necessary provisions that would give the association Independence.

He said if given the autonomy, the practitioners would present their products anywhere in the country and even abroad.

“We should be given a right or autonomy like others are being enjoyed. This will help us present our products anywhere and it will be accepted within and outside the country. We are going to ensure that every standard of World Health Organisation (WHO) is in place” he said.

Maikudi explained that the association is concerned with health issues and would not let Nigerians down especially those that need health services.

“Since our inception in 2006 we just got a permanent office, this is to help us in regulating and coordinating activities of members, as well as a place where members can be trained”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

‘Abia ready for COVID -19’, says Commissioner

Editor

Eschew selfish interest, PDP guber aspirant, Okwenna advises stakeholder

Editor

8,000 killed, 200,000 displaced in N/West – Report

Editor

Nigerians Kick Against Anti-social Media Bill

Editor

Venezuelan Envoy Condemns  Trumps Accusations

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Unlawful dismissal: Court orders oil firm to pay sacked workers

Editor

NCPC chair commends Bauchi gov on peace, unity

Editor

Ikpeazu to host flag-off of Okpara’s centenary anniversary, Sept 30

Editor

COVID-19: Give adequate protective tools to health workers, PSI tells Buhari

Editor

DSS deny arrest of Magu

Editor

Boko Haram leader, Shekau, threatens Pantami, journalists in new video

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More