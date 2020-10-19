22.8 C
Abuja
Politics

Fear grips appointees as Gov. Uzodimma plans sack of LG bosses

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Following reports that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State may have advanced plans to sack the 27 local government Interim Management Committees (IMC) fear, suspense have engulfed the council bosses even as intense lobbying have ensued by members of the State Assembly to install their loyalists

The Chairmen, who had barely spent seven months in office, are largely adjudged to have performed below average based on reports the Governor read out in his last week’s State EXCO meeting while attributing majority of woes of the state to an alleged lack of commitment activities of the council chairmen.

The AUTHORITY gathered that since news of the impending sack broke out, the Governor’s top political associates and aides have been subjected to

Intense pressure inview of making fresh nominations for the LG jobs.

Obviously, the Party leaders and chieftains are also not left out of the fray in the scramble to make input in the nomination or appointment .

Chief Michael Eze, an APC stalwart in Orlu senatorial zone, who spoke to The AUTHORITY in Owerri said “It is barely 24 hours, that news went round that the Chairmen may be sacked, and this has generated tension and anxiety within government circle. The current Chairmen, are now reaching out to ascertain if they will survive the looming sack, or if the news of their sack is real

It will be recalled that Governor Hope Uzodinma in March this year solely appointed the Council Chairmen, using all those who coordinated his 2019 gubernatorial election as LGA Chairmen under his Camp Hope campaign organization, a development which did not go down well with party leaders and stakeholders in the state and local Government areas.

