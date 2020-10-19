Liberation Church of Christ celebrates GO at 63

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Members and well-wishers of an end time church, Liberation Church of Christ Worldwide, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Sunday celebrated the General Overseer, Prophetess Priscilla Ezeodika as she clocks 63 years old.

It was a huge jubilation as members recounts what God did in their lives through the prayers and counselling of the GO.

They described her as a mother in Israel, icon of holiness, peacemaker and mama Liberation.

During his sermon in the 3rd service, the lead Pastor, E. C Samuel, harped on the need for selfless service to God through commitment in the church activities and other activities for God’s kingdom purpose.

Speaking on the topic,”Kingdom Partnership” with reference to gospel of Luke 5: 1-6, Pastor Samuel explained that in partnering with the pastors for kingdom purpose does not mean that man is sponsoring God in His duty.

He said: “Nobody can sponsor God. If He owns heaven and earth, who then are you to sponsor Him. It is a privilege to partner in the kingdom service”.

He noted soul winning blessings, connection to the grace of the pastor and enjoying unstoppable flow of resources as some of the benefits in partnering with the church.