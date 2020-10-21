30.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gunshots Rock Abuja Market As Policemen Prevent Hoodlums…

The Unforgotten War: President Xi urges Chinese people…

#EndSARS SARS protests: Okorocha advocates salary cut for…

NASS Clerk bemoans burglary Act of Legislative Aide

EndSARS: Reps task IGP to end violence

*#EndSARS protests: Patriotic Elders rally support for Buhari,…

EndSARS: Listening to President Buhari from a hater’s…

*Azubogu Bemoans Violence In Parts Of Anambra*

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah condemns xtra- judicial killings of…

#ENDEARS: Ohanaeze, Arewa youths agree on safety of…

Cover

Breaking: TVC News station on fire, vehicles burnt

The headquarters of the TVC News in Lagos, South-west Nigeria has been attacked by hoodlums.

As at press time, the building and some operation vehicles have been set on fire and the station off air.

The popular morning programme anchored by Morayo Afolabi-Brown – ‘Your View’ was on when the station was attacked.

Prompt News reports that #EndSARS protesters were fired at Tuesday night by armed security operatives, killing over 50 people and hundreds injured.

The massacre infuriated the protesters who set the Lekki Toll Gate ablaze.(courtesy: promptnews. com)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Why Fulani herdsmen are on rampage — Defence Minister

Editor

COVID-19: PDP demands further reduction in fuel price to N90

Editor

Nigeria’s security architecture has failed – Lawan

Editor

Uncompleted 3 storey building collapses in Ebonyi State

Editor

Buhari pledges more support for local content infrastructure

Editor

Herdsmen: Bloodbath averted in Abia

Editor

Senate Passes Bill to Re-enact BOFIA

Editor

Anambra North Traditional Rulers Throw Weight Behind South To Produce Next Governor

Editor

ASUU objects FG’s demand for submission of BVN as condition for payment of withheld salaries

Editor

BREAKING: Ihedioha Loses Bid To Reclaim Imo Governorship Seat

Editor

Imo Judgement: PDP, Ihedioha back to Supreme Court, seeks NEC approval

Editor

2019: Atiku declares intention to run for Presidency

Editor

1 comment

truth shall prevail October 21, 2020 at 12:35

Don’t let us deceive ourselves again. The attack is not by the hoodlums but by the powers that be. What concerns the hoodlum with setting TV Continental ablaze this morning because the truth was revealed.

This is sad and disappointing.

Reply

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More