Breaking: TVC News station on fire, vehicles burnt

The headquarters of the TVC News in Lagos, South-west Nigeria has been attacked by hoodlums.

As at press time, the building and some operation vehicles have been set on fire and the station off air.

The popular morning programme anchored by Morayo Afolabi-Brown – ‘Your View’ was on when the station was attacked.

Prompt News reports that #EndSARS protesters were fired at Tuesday night by armed security operatives, killing over 50 people and hundreds injured.

The massacre infuriated the protesters who set the Lekki Toll Gate ablaze.(courtesy: promptnews. com)