Garba Shehu tenders apology over abducted Kankara students

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Garba Shehu, has tendered a public apology for the incorrect figure he gave earlier of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State.

He had mentioned that only 10 students were kidnapped, but over 300 students were said to have regained freedom on Thursday night.

Shehu posted on his Facebook page: “I apologize for the incorrect communication citing that only 10 students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara.

“This communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know.

“These numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time.

“Please understand that this communication was in no way done to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

“Please accept my sincere apologies on this matter as we continue to move our great Nation Nigeria forward. Thank you.”

