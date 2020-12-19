34.1 C
News

Persistent air presence hindered kidnappers of Kankara school boys – NAF

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday said that it mounted persistent air presence which eventually led to the release of hundreds of students abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina, on December 11.

NAF in a series of tweets on Friday said this also weakened the effectiveness of the abductors.

NAF tweeted, “344 boys abducted from GSSS Kankara, Katsina State on 11 December 2020 were safely returned to the Katsina State Government House this morning, escorted by a combined team of personnel from various security agencies with air cover provided by @NigAirForce.

“From the time of the incident, @NigAirForce deployed additional ISR and other air assets to provide persistent surveillance over areas of interest in Katsina and Zamfara States, whilst maintaining offensive air presence to deny the abductors freedom of action.

“Medical personnel were also part of the Team that provided immediate medical care to the boys after their release from the forest. Additional @NigAirForce Special Forces personnel were equally deployed to provide support.”

The boys were eventually released on Thursday in Zamfara State and taken to Katsina State on Friday morning amidst tight security.

