News

Eid-el Kabir : Reps minority caucus call for slefless service among leaders

By Gift Chapi Odekia

The Minority caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Kabir celebration.

The minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu in a statement on Thursday, also called on leaders at all levels across the country to use the occasion to reflect on the demand of selfless service to the people.

According to Elumelu, “the Eid-el Kabir offers us all, especially the leaders, great lessons in selflessness and sacrificial living in all our dealings.

“Those in leadership must bear in mind that the positions they occupy are bestowed on them by God and as such requires total obedience to God and selfless service to the people”.

The lawmaker also urged all Nigerians to use the occasion to strengthen their trust in God as the only solution to the challenges they face, for which all must continue in supplication and obedience to His will.

The minority leader also called on all citizens to use the Eid-el Kabir “to reinforce their commitment towards the unity and stability of the nation as well as strengthen their love for one another especially at this critical time in our national and global history”.

Minority Leader also urged our moslem worshipers across the nation to pray that God intervenes in the corruption and insecurity that are ravaging every sectors of our economy and communities respectively.

Hon. Elumelu however assured that the minority caucus in the House of Representatives will not relent in protecting the interests of Nigerians by applying all legislative instruments to effectively champion their demand for good governance in all sectors of our national life.

The lawmaker also counseled Nigerians to remain vigilant in their celebration mood, particularly in strictly adhering to all COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, personal hygiene and other government directives, especially as related to public gatherings at this time.

The Minority leader congratulated Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful and wished the nation a happy Eid-el Kabir celebration.

