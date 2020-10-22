EndSars: Restructure Security Apparatus Now, CTA Tells Buhari

As reactions continue to trail the shooting of Tuesday’s night peaceful Endsars protesters at the Lekki Toll GateCentre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency restructure and reorganize the security apparatus in the country.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja CTA through its Executive Director Faith Nwadishi said that Nigerians and the entire world watched in disbelief the callous murdering of Nigerian youths who had only the Nigerian flags in their hands and the National Anthem in their mouths.

According to her “Shamelessly, the authorities had denied involvement while the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwolu to the consternation of a shocked citizenry brazenly denied that any youth was killed.

You may recall that the #ENDSARS protest commenced about the 10th of October with young persons calling for an end to police brutality. The Nation’s capital Abuja and the Lekki Toll Plaza were the epicentres of the peaceful protest. Until the ugly event of Tuesday, except with few skirmishes orchestrated by thugs believed to be sponsored by some elements outside the youths, the protesters were organised and peaceful.

“At a point when it was believed that the government was sincerely willing to assuage and accede to the 5 point demands of the youths, the same government unleashed terror on its unarmed youths while miscreants roam the streets destroying people’s property and attacking the genuine protesters unprovoked and unchallenged by the nation’s security forces. The protest by young people is within their rights and legal. Police brutality in Nigeria is a cankerworm that needs to be addressed truthfully and faithfully by the federal government.

Nwadishi stated that “we commend the efforts of some state governors who have in one way or the other identified with families that have lost family members and call that the President Mohammadu Buhari should take the lead and reach out to families and Nigerians.

“Equally, we note sadly, that the National Assembly has gone on Recess at this critical time of our country. This is a time to show leadership and empathy. The National Assembly as custodians of our democracy should show a progressive manner out of this national quagmire by recalling its members in this time of national mourning and distress.

It has also become imperative for people to be held accountable for their actions and inactions during a national crisis like this.

She declared that “the Centre for Transparency Advocacy, therefore, calls for restraints on all parties and demands the following from the authorities;

1. That the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic, President Mohammadu Buhari should make an immediate broadcast to calm frayed nerves and reach out to those who have lost their loved ones in the fracas. Please, Mr. President, show empathy.

2. That the President should as a matter of urgency restructure and reorganize the security apparatus of the nation.

3. That the military and police authorities should render unreserved apologies to Nigerians and the families that have lost their children and loved ones through their actions.

4. That the demands of the youths should be met while all indicted officers should be prosecuted for murder

5. All the State governors should request immediately for the withdrawal of soldiers from the streets in their various states.

6. Miscreants should be apprehended and prevented henceforth from burning of police stations across the states and burning and looting of private businesses. We condemn this in totality and pray that the perpetrators should be brought to book.

7. The curfews in the states should be relaxed where necessary while it should not be seen as another avenue to punish and extort citizens by security agencies.

Our heart goes out to all the families that have lost family members. We pray that the struggles of the youths who have laid down their lives for the love of the country at Lekki Toll Gate Plaza and elsewhere in the country shall never go in vain. We shall not forget.