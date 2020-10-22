Attack on Ikoyi Correctional Centre in Lagos Foiled

Calm has returned to Awolowo Road and the Falomo axis of Ikoyi following gunfire in the vicinity of the Ikoyi Correctional Centre on Ribadu Road.

Smoke was also seen billowing from the building at about midday Thursday but security forces have brought the situation under control.

There was reason for concern following the mayhem and carnage that the #EndSARS protests have degenerated to, after being hijacked by hoodlums.

Large parts of Lagos have suffered from arson, including both public and private property.

Police stations and bus parks have all suffered from arsonists.

Other public property have been destroyed, including tollgates at Lekki as well as the Ports Authority building in the central business district of Marina.

Banks and shopping malls across the city have also been attacked and looted as security forces struggle to contain the breakdown in law and order.

The Oba of Lagos’ palace, a TV station and a newspaper house have also been torched.

There was a jailbreak in Benin, Edo State, earlier in the week while there are developing reports of a similar occurrence in Warri, Delta State.