Let’s work towards peace of self and nation – Princess Orelupe-Adefulire

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Princess Adejoke Orelupe-Adefulire has advised Nigerians to embrace peace, even as they agitate for reforms in the country.

She warned that with the way things are going, especially with the dangerous dimension the #ENDSARS protests are going on, we will soon destroy every of our national assets.

She enjoying d both the leaders and the led to embrace dialogue, and pursue peace so that the action plans of SDGs will materialise.

Speaking at a retreat for Editors and Senior journalists on Strategic Advocacy for the SDGs in Nigeria, Princess Orelupe-Adefulire, maintained that “more than anything else, we need peace in our country at the moment”.

She advised the agitators to sheath their sword and tow the path of dialogue, while asking the political leaders and other stakeholders to work in synergy to overcome the challenges.
She maintained that without peace, there would be no progress, stress that SDG action-programme will fail woefully without peace in the land.

Refusing to apportion blames, the Princess noted that all what her agency had been doing and the programmes it has on hand at the moment will not yield desired results if peace eludes the country.

She maintained that no matter how well we plan our development programmes and security, if peace eludes the country, we would have lost everything.

She advised journalists to strive to promote development journalism and promote issues which will encourage national cohesion over and above every other issue.

