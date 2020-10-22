FG, Huawei, NGO collaborate donate IT equipment to school

…As young female amazon champions course

By Angela Nkwocha

As part of efforts to ensure effective and efficient learning environment, a young Nigerian female amazon, founder, and Executive Director of Advocacy for Human Value Foundation, a Non-governmental organization (NGO), Mohammed Fatima Habib, has championed the birth of an IT equipped School for Al-Walidyn Charitable School in Pantami community, Gombe state, Northeast Nigeria.

Habib, while appreciating Huawei Technologies and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy for

the renovation, and donation of Information Technology, (IT) equipment to the charitable School said that,

“The construction started since, however, our Foundation took over project on the 19th December, 2019 and completed it on March, 2020. Unfortunately, it was not commissioned at that time due to the covid-19 pandemic which led to postponement of the commissioning process. Nevertheless, am glad, now it’s taking place today”.

Speaking at the virtual commissioning ceremony which took place in Abuja the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr. Ali Ibrahim Pantami appreciated Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, for its significant contributions to Nigeria through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and key role in supporting the country in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said “Huawei during the Covid-19 pandemic supported the Federal Republic of Nigeria with some virtual facilities which have been very effective in conducting meetings, engagements, interventions where necessary by the Presidential Task Force, Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. Whenever we speak of the success story of how the country managed the pandemic, we will not forget what Huawei has done to Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy”.

The Managing Director, Chief Executive Huawei Nigeria Enterprise, Mr. Michael Zhuang, while giving his remarks stated that “The youths are the future and today’s youths are the first generation of those born and raised in a fully digital age. They are also key contributors to creating social value in the future and for this reason, we need to really consider how we can provide these young talents with a growth-enabling environment and practical opportunities so that they can gain knowledge, improve their employment skills, broaden their horizons, and realize their value”.

Michael disclosed that “in over two decades of operating in Nigeria, Huawei believes it is important to train Nigerians in digital skills and cultivate ICT talents to build a fully digital economy. This is why we have always partnered with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to implement several talent training programs in Nigeria. For example, we have established ICT Academies in about 79 universities across Nigeria, offered free digital trainings and hosted global ICT competitions which gives Nigerian students the opportunity to showcase their gained knowledge and cultivated talents. We also have a flagship program called Seeds for the Future which invites Nigerian university students every year to China for a 2-weeks digital training along with other students across the globe”.

He further averred that Huawei is committed to drive ICT development and trainings in the Country, adding that with it’s professional experience in the ICT field for over 30 years, Huawei will continue to support the growth of young Nigerians by developing education and making substantial contributions to the key technologies and talents required by the future society.

“By cultivating outstanding young people, Nigeria’s bright prospects for digital transformation are promising, and their wisdom and aspirations will definitely change Nigeria and impact the rest of the world. We look forward to Nigeria’s digital youth to become the world pillar of the future”, he said.