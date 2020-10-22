30.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gunshots Rock Abuja Market As Policemen Prevent Hoodlums…

The Unforgotten War: President Xi urges Chinese people…

#EndSARS SARS protests: Okorocha advocates salary cut for…

NASS Clerk bemoans burglary Act of Legislative Aide

EndSARS: Reps task IGP to end violence

*#EndSARS protests: Patriotic Elders rally support for Buhari,…

EndSARS: Listening to President Buhari from a hater’s…

*Azubogu Bemoans Violence In Parts Of Anambra*

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah condemns xtra- judicial killings of…

#ENDEARS: Ohanaeze, Arewa youths agree on safety of…

World

U.S condemns attacks on #ENDSARS Protesters

By John Okeke

The United States has condemned the killing of Nigerian ENDSARS protesters by the military.

This was contained in a statement by the United States Secretary of States , Michael Pompeo and issued by U.S Embassy in Abuja.

“The United States strongly condemns the use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators in Lagos, causing death and injury.

“We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces. Those involved should be held to account in accordance with Nigerian law,” he said .

Pompeo said the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are essential human rights and core democratic principles.

“We call on the security services to show maximum restraint and respect fundamental rights and for demonstrators to remain peaceful,” he said.

“We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families,” he added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Hainan sees significant rise in offshore duty-free shopping after policy upgrade

Editor

Shanghai International Film Festival held after COVID-19 delay

Editor

China’s daily power generation hit new highs in July, reflects recovery of national economy

Editor

Tianjin attracts high-level talents with high-quality development

Editor

Landslide support for HK law at UNHRC

Editor

China supports WHO to carry out international cooperation on combating COVID-19

Editor

China sees expansion of new businesses, upgrading of new consumption

Editor

Passing the buck to WHO not the right thing to do in fighting COVID-19

Editor

Pompeo had better stop his blame game

Editor

China Energy in South Africa holds open day event on wind power project

Editor

Chinese hospitals discharge over 10,000 recovered patients of coronavirus infection

Editor

Chinese enterprises working to ensure global supply

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More