BREAKING: Buhari, former leaders, security chiefs meet

President Muhammadu Buhari and former Nigerian leaders are in a meeting.

The parley may not be unconnected with the widespread violence in the country.

Former Heads of State and Presidents linked virtually.

The are Yakubu Gowon, Ernest Shonekan, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Goodluck Jonathan.

Buhari and others joined from the Executive Council Chambers of the State House.

Present are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

Others are Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olanisakin; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai.

