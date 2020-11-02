WAEC releases SSCE results, records 65% credit pass in Maths, English, 3 others

By Felix Khanoba

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2020 school-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), with 65.24percent of candidates securing credit pass in the compulsory Mathematics, English Language and three other subjects.

Head of WAEC Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, made this known in Lagos on Monday while announcing the official release of the results.

Areghan said a total number of 1,538,445 candidates sat for the examination, out of which 1,456,727 candidates, representing 94.69percent have their results fully processed and released while 81,718 candidates, representing 5.31percent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

He said the results of 215,149 candidates are being withheld until conclusion of ongoing investigations.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination in due course. The Committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools,” Areghan said.

On the performance of candidates in this year’s WASSCE, the WAEC boss said there was marginal improvement when compared with the 2019 results.

His words: “The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates in the examination shows that out of the 1,538,445 candidates that sat the examination, 1,338,348 candidates, representing 86.99percent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects (i.e with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics;

“1,003,668 candidates, representing 65.24percent, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number 497,139 i. e. 49.53percent were male candidates, while 506,529 i.e. 50.47percent were female candidates.

“The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2019, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 64.18%. Thus, there is a marginal 1.06% improvement in performance in this regard.”

He noted that the results have been uploaded on the Council website, adding that the “certificates of candidates whose results have been fully processed and released will be ready within the next 90 days, counting from today.”