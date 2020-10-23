32 C
Abuja
News

CEHRD want an end to police brutality, corruption in Nigeria

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) has urged the federal government of Nigeria to reduce cost of governance and fight corruption in the system.

This as the group has also called on the government to take proactive actions to ending police brutality recorded across the nation.

Dr David Vareba, Head, Human Rights and Governance, CEHRD, made the call yesterday in Port Harcourt, while reacting on the trending End police brutality and corruption protest in country.

CEHRD further condemned the killing of innocent citizens in Lekki, Lagos and other parts of the country by security operatives, while on a peaceful protest demanding for good governance.

They also want the government to uphold the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful protest, calling for dialogue with the youths with a view to meeting the demands of the genuine protesters.

According to Dr Vareba “Government should immediately take steps to engender holistic reforms of the Nigeria Police Force, and bring all perpetrators of police brutality to justice, while victims of the state brute force are compensated adequately. Ensure that all officers accused of human rights violations are brought to justice and implement the 2017 Anti-Torture Act.

“Government should create condusive environment for youth entrepreneurship and job creation, and promote fair distribution of the national wealth”.

However, the group advised youths to roll out coordinated strategies to effectively and peacefully engage the government on their genuine demands, while calling on the international community to intervene in the Nigeria present situation.

“CEHRD condemns any form of Police brutality and bad governance. We call on the International community, particularly the UN and ECOWAS, to intervene without delay by prevailing on the Nigerian State to adopt civility in addressing the demands of the ongoing protests to forestall escalation”.

It would be recalled that many persons including protesters and security operatives lost their lives during the a out two weeks end bad governance protest which simultaneously took place across the states in the country.

