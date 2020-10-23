32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ganduje Presents 2021 appropriation billl Monday

#EndSARS: Incompetent appointees exposing Buhari to unfair criticisms…

*#EndSARS Fake News: Nigerians in Diaspora seek withdrawal…

CEHRD want an end to police brutality, corruption…

#ENDSARS: We received $400,000 in donations already –…

#ENDSARS: Ijaw group demands justice for youths killed…

UNESCO trains campus radio producers on migration quality…

ASPI propagandists’ rank hypocrisy exposed!

Clive Hamilton’s anti-China claims riddled with deceit

UN at 75: Secretary-General Guterres calls for global…

Metro

#EndSARS: Senator Aduda distance-self from protests, cautions youths

By Daniel Tyokua

A representative of the Federal Capital Territory,FCT, in the Senate, Philip Aduda has distanced himself from the #EndSARS protests that have turned violence in the territory.

He said youths in the FCT have right to protest, but not outside the context of law.

Aduda expressed shock over a picture being circulated on the social media, where he was being portrayed as supporting one of the youths who claimed to be spokesperson for Abuja natives.

He started this in an interaction with some journalists when he met with the minister of FCT, malam Muhammad Bello, yesterday.

regretted why his name and reputation was dragged into an issue which he had no knowledge of.

The senator warned the youths not to cause trouble in the name of protesting #EndSARS in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said, “protest is allowed by the law, not violence. I support the #EndSARS protests but youths must not make it look as if it is war.

“I am not part of violence protests especially the recent one in some parts of Abuja, because I am a leader does not means that I will support something that is outside the law. Let us adhere strictly to law and bad tendance” he said.

He called on the youths across all divides to give peace a chance, saying without peace nothing will be achieved in FCT.

“We had a meeting with minister of the FCT and he appreciated the efforts of stakeholders, he is even considering to set up a committee that will address cases of grievances ocassioned by the #EndSARS protests” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Minister to FCT stakeholders: Brace up to defeat COVID-19

Editor

FCT health secretariat moves to curb drug abuse

Editor

FCTA begins Clampdown on ‘Okada’ riders on AYA-Nyanya road

Editor

COVID-19: FMC Abuja manufactures pharmaceutical items to reduce spread

Editor

Police nab 8 suspected kidnappers terrorising Kuje, Kwali residents

Editor

AEA trains women on sanitizer, disinfectant production

Editor

Logjam: FCTA stops early hour vehicle inspection

Editor

Tensions in Kogi as youth on reprisal attack allegedly kills Fulani, dumps bodies in river

Editor

NSCDC mobilises 3,000 personnel for Independence celebration in FCT

Editor

Jikwoyi community urges FG to withdraw license from AEDC

Editor

#EndSARS: Abuja Council boss urges protesters to give govt 2 months

Editor

COVID-19: Minister raises alarm over influx of destitute in FCT

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More