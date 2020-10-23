EndSARS: Senator Aduda distance-self from protests, cautions youths

By Daniel Tyokua

A representative of the Federal Capital Territory,FCT, in the Senate, Philip Aduda has distanced himself from the #EndSARS protests that have turned violence in the territory.

He said youths in the FCT have right to protest, but not outside the context of law.

Aduda expressed shock over a picture being circulated on the social media, where he was being portrayed as supporting one of the youths who claimed to be spokesperson for Abuja natives.

He started this in an interaction with some journalists when he met with the minister of FCT, malam Muhammad Bello, yesterday.

regretted why his name and reputation was dragged into an issue which he had no knowledge of.

The senator warned the youths not to cause trouble in the name of protesting #EndSARS in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said, “protest is allowed by the law, not violence. I support the #EndSARS protests but youths must not make it look as if it is war.

“I am not part of violence protests especially the recent one in some parts of Abuja, because I am a leader does not means that I will support something that is outside the law. Let us adhere strictly to law and bad tendance” he said.

He called on the youths across all divides to give peace a chance, saying without peace nothing will be achieved in FCT.

“We had a meeting with minister of the FCT and he appreciated the efforts of stakeholders, he is even considering to set up a committee that will address cases of grievances ocassioned by the #EndSARS protests” he said.