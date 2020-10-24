23 C
KDSG imposes curfew in parts of Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs

The Kaduna State Government has declared 24 hour curfew in some communities in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government areas, effective immediately.

The areas are Barnawa, Kakuri, and Television in Kaduna South Local Government Area and Maraban Rido, Sabon Tasha, Narayi and Ungwan Romi of Chikun Local Government Area.

Security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any found violating the curfew and those responsible for breakdown of law and order. Security agencies have further been directed to effect the arrest and prosecution of anyone found looting and destroying properties.

KDSG strongly condemns the concerted incitement being done on social media. The government appeals to all our communities to reject incitement and resist the attempt to create chaos and anarchy.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan
Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs
Saturday, 24th October 2020.

