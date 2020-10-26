24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Political Parties, Observer Group Congratulate Prof Yakubus’ Re-Appointment…

Buhari nominates INEC chairman, Yakubu, for second terma

Why States delayed in distributing palliatives in warehouses-…

Group to FG: Youths are heroes and future…

Insecurity: Military rescues 38, destroys several criminal camps…

People Investment TV Show Rolls Out Programme To…

ENDSARS: Government failed to implement recommendations, IPCR tells…

Suspected hoodlums attack NYSC camp in Abuja

Energy Day: NAEE calls for energy supply base…

Reps C’ttee to take up funding of NEPAD…

Business

Danbatta visits Emir of Kano, sues for peace

By Angela Nkwocha

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, has said that Nigeria deserves a long period of peace and stability in order to achieve sustainable growth and development.

He made this known when he visited to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, where he urged the people of the state to continue to support the Federal Government’s initiatives toward ensuring peace and stability in the country.

Danbatta, an indigene of Kano, who commended the Emirate and the entire people of Kano for their unwavering support to the government, said the Federal Government has come up with various initiatives on youth empowerment, especially through provision of digital skills and literacy.

In his remark, Bayero, thanked the NCC boss and his entourage for the visit, he commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami and the EVC for the excellent performance of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry.

The monarch pledged to continue to support the Federal Government on its developmental initiatives, urging all leaders to continue to promote peaceful coexistence in the country.

Danbatta, like various eminent leaders in Nigeria, including the Emir of Sokoto, Sultan Sa’adu Abubakar III and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, have made similar calls on the need to maintain peace for the sustenance of socioeconomic development of Nigeria.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Senate confirms Lamido Yuguda as SEC DG

Editor

Anambra hails Ofodile’s appointment into NIMASA Board

Editor

Audits: NEITI to rank covered entities’ compliance level

Editor

Stakeholders seek N2.5trn funding for agriculture

Editor

LG: How AI, smart tech can make work from home efficient

Editor

LG Electronics Launches Third Free Wash Centre in Kano

Editor

TCN MD sack threatens power sector reform, $1.66bn projects – group warns

Editor

FG set to partner NTDC on tourism development

Editor

LG’s Instaview refrigerator hits global sales milestone

Editor

NNPC: Asa North-Ohaji South gas project to produce 600mscfd

Editor

FG, LASG stop barge operations along Marina coastline

Editor

NRC to continue train services, gives strict guidelines

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More