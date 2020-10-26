22.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Terminal operators condemn torching of NPA Hqr, urge…

Fayemi lauds Minister on digital economy development

Danbatta visits Emir of Kano, sues for peace

NCC grants MTN, 9mobile approval for National Roaming…

CNA decries robbery in N/Assembly

ENDSARS: CP commences investigation of killings, destruction of…

Now that EndSARS protest has been hijacked, what…

EndSARS: NMA condemns violence, threat to life

NAFDAC DG condemns looting of Kaduna office, beefs…

Stakeholders review, recommend amendment of NHAct

Metro

ENDSARS: CP commences investigation of killings, destruction of property in Rivers

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Rivers State, Mr Joseph Mukan, has disclosed that the Command has commenced investigation into the killing of security operatives and civilians in the state by suspected members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB ) in disguise of EndSARS protest.

This as the CP has revealed that the Police and other security agencies have the capacity to protect lives and property.

CP Mukan disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Police Area Command in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, weekend.

The Area Command was allegedly burnt down by suspected members of IPOB.

Accompanied by other service Chiefs in the state, the CP visited Judiciary complex in Oyigbo which was vandalized, Sangana axis of Aba Road in Port Harcourt where there was report of disturbances earlier

Saturday morning, Azikiwe road and Ikwerre road.

Mukan who reassured Rivers people that the Police and other sister agencies will do all within their ability to ensure peace and stability in the state, also dismissed rumour that the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of Oyigbo Police Division was killed and beheaded.

He also presented the DPO of Oyigbo Division, Suleiman Abdullahi to Journalists.

He stated that four police formations were burnt, 50 vehicles burnt and killing of two policemen.

Addressing the Journalists further at the Oyigbo Police Station, the CP condemned in the strongest terms, the senseless attack on public and private property and noted that “it was ill-conceived, most unfortunate and an ill wind that would blow no one any good”.

The CP on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, condoled with the families of the Officers who lost their lives in the attack and pledged that the Command will stop at nothing until the perpetrators of the dastardly acts are arrested and brought to justice.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Collapsed School: Building plan not altered, says mgt

Editor

Abba Kyari’s burial: Violation of COVID-19 order worries FCT health Secretariat

Editor

Father’s Day: Be worthy role model, cleric tells Christian fathers

Editor

COVID-19: Police to seal Abuja motor parks if ….

Editor

COVID-19: Women donate palliatives to Abuja communities

Editor

NIS flushes out drug addicts from the Service

Editor

AEA disburses N1.9million loan to Army officers’ wives

Editor

COVID-19: Farmers donate palliatives worth millions to 6,000 indigents

Editor

Abuja branch Immaculate Heart Secondary Girls College Inaugurate their new EXCOs

Editor

Tricycles Ban: FCT minister okays new vehicles for commercial purposes

Editor

EFCC re-arraigns Mama BoKo Haram, two others for N6m fraud

Editor

Bisexual married man exposed in Lagos

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More