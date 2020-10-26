ENDSARS: CP commences investigation of killings, destruction of property in Rivers

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Rivers State, Mr Joseph Mukan, has disclosed that the Command has commenced investigation into the killing of security operatives and civilians in the state by suspected members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB ) in disguise of EndSARS protest.

This as the CP has revealed that the Police and other security agencies have the capacity to protect lives and property.

CP Mukan disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Police Area Command in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, weekend.

The Area Command was allegedly burnt down by suspected members of IPOB.

Accompanied by other service Chiefs in the state, the CP visited Judiciary complex in Oyigbo which was vandalized, Sangana axis of Aba Road in Port Harcourt where there was report of disturbances earlier

Saturday morning, Azikiwe road and Ikwerre road.

Mukan who reassured Rivers people that the Police and other sister agencies will do all within their ability to ensure peace and stability in the state, also dismissed rumour that the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of Oyigbo Police Division was killed and beheaded.

He also presented the DPO of Oyigbo Division, Suleiman Abdullahi to Journalists.

He stated that four police formations were burnt, 50 vehicles burnt and killing of two policemen.

Addressing the Journalists further at the Oyigbo Police Station, the CP condemned in the strongest terms, the senseless attack on public and private property and noted that “it was ill-conceived, most unfortunate and an ill wind that would blow no one any good”.

The CP on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, condoled with the families of the Officers who lost their lives in the attack and pledged that the Command will stop at nothing until the perpetrators of the dastardly acts are arrested and brought to justice.