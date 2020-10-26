24 C
Metro

CNA decries robbery in N/Assembly

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Clerk to the National Assembly ( CNA), Arch Ojo Amos Olatunde , has condemned in strongest terms the alleged stealing of a lawmaker’s belongings by a Legislative Aid in the National Assembly.

The CAN who stated this at the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected executives of the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum ( NASSLAF) at the weekend challenged the new executives to fish out bad eggs among them .

” It is sad to note the ugly incident that occurred recently , when a Legislative Aide was caught breaking into the office of a Lawmaker .

“What would have prompted such regrettable incident? There is the need for this newly elected executives to be vigilant by flushing out any bad eggs amongst you,” he said .

Olatunde also admonished the executive to run welfare – driven Unionism and not confrontational one against the management in any way , since according to him, most of their outstanding demands , were met within his first 28 days in office as Clerk to the National Assembly .

His words : “This EXCO must be guided that Unionism is all about welfare of all and sundry .

“Union matters must witness a new dawn and turn, which must be separated from the ugly past.”

The President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan who was represented by the Senate Deputy Leader, Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice ( APC Ondo North) , also tasked the newly inaugurated EXCO to make NASSLAF the required lubricant of the operational engine of the Federal lawmakers .

In his inauguration speech , the Chairman of NASSLAF, Alhaji Salisu Zuru , promised to run an EXCO and Union that will not be confrontational to the management of the National Assembly at all levels but collaborative.

