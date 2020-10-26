30 C
Abuja
News

Hoodlums loot FCTA’s food store, cart away items

By Daniel Tyokua

Hoodlums yet to be arrested have looted the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Agric store located at Gwagwa-Tasha and Idu Industrial estate, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), carting away food items.

Eyewitnesses on Sunday confirmed that the items which have been abandoned for months at the warehouse include bags of grains, sewing machines, mattresses, cartons of milk and tin tomatoes among many other items.

The store which is being maintained by the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS) of the Administration is used for storage of agricultural products for sales to farmers, at subsidized rates, especially during the planting seasons.

However, the hoodlums, who invaded the facility, removed almost all the agricultural products in the store, even as security agencies, who rushed to the area, could not help the situation.

But calm returned only when another detachment of security personnel, including the army and police were drafted to the area, who dispersed the looters with teargas canisters and gunshots.

As at the time of filing this report, no arrest has been made, but all efforts to speak with the head of media ARDS, Zakari Aliyu failed as he neither responded to calls nor returned them, even the SMS sent to him.

