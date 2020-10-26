22.4 C
NAFDAC DG condemns looting of Kaduna office, beefs up security

By Hassan Zaggi

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Christiana Adeyeye, has expressed shock over what she described as the looting and mindless destruction of the Kaduna office of the agency.

Reacting to the incident on Sunday, she, however, thank God that no life was lost.

She disclosed that the agency has taken steps to beef up security around its offices nationwide.

It would be recalled that the Kaduna warehouse of NAFDAC located at Narayi area of Chikun Local Government Area of the state was looted by hoodlums on Saturday.

The NAFDAC Director General had since alerted the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’I about the dastardly act.

She, however, applauded the Kaduna State Government for taking prompt action to safeguard the health of its citizens.

In a statement earlier, the Kaduna state government disclosed that the items looted from NAFDAC warehouse included expired, prohibited and dangerous drugs.

It therefore, warned that persons who consume such drugs are at great risk of serious illness and death.

The statement which was signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also warned that: “The management of a food processing company whose stores were looted in Kakuri has also disclosed that the stolen grains have been treated with chemical preservatives which render them unsafe for consumption.

“Residents of Kaduna State are hereby notified to be vigilant and careful about the source of the food and medications they take and where they buy them, to avoid these dangers.”

