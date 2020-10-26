22.4 C
Health

EndSARS: NMA condemns violence, threat to life

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has called on the Federal Government to, as matter of urgency, religiously implement the accepted 5-point demands by the EndSARS protesters, which it said, will bring about genuine and all-embracing reforms in the Police force for a better Nigeria.

The National President of the NMA, Professor Innocent Ujah, made the call in a statement, recently.

He expressed concern over the turn of event in recent days leading to the loss of lives and property.

The NMA, therefore, “condemns all forms of violence and threats to life, especially the alleged use of live ammunition by some security agents leading to injuries and loss of lives.

“In a similar vein, we condemn the wanton destruction of public and private properties and attacks on other citizens by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protests.”

It, therefore, charged its members in all states of the federation and the FCT, “to avail themselves to provide emergency services and care to the injured victims of the unfortunate situation.

“Additionally, we urge the relevant authorities to provide security and ensure free flow of movements for Doctors as well as ambulances and other Health care workers (HCWs).”

While commending all medical doctors, other health professionals and hospitals in Lagos and other states for providing emergency services to the injured victims in the current imbroglio, the NMA directed all its branches across the country to suspend all the ongoing activities of the 2020 Annual Physicians’ Week.

“We appeal to Mr. President to direct appropriate agencies of government to commence investigations that will unravel the circumstances that led to the ugly event at the Lekki TollGate on the night of October 20, 2020, so as to bring all those found culpable to Justice.

“Meanwhile, NMA commends the setting up Judicial Panel of Inquiry in all the states of the Federation and FCT and we are confident that they will dutifully carry out this onerous responsibility,” the NMA said.

