Covid 19: Reps pleadge commitment to work with WHO

By Gift Chapi Odekina

The House of Representatives committee on health has pledged it commitment to work had in hand with the world health organization (WHO)n tackling Corona Virus and other health related challenges facing the country.

Chairman of the committee, Tanko Sununu made the comitment on Wednesday during a visit by WHO to the committee in Abuja.

Sununu stressed the need for WHO to help Nigeria in the area of Cancer and blood transfusion. He added that there was need for a database , policies for the review and prevention of Cancer I’m Nigeria .

He further noted that the need for self transfusion of blood cannot be over emphasized. Stressing the need for a legal frame work for Nigerians to have access and availability to blood transfusion.

Speaking earlier, the WHO country Representative, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo said that WHO in Nigeria under the GPW13 and CCS111, has prioritized actions that are aligned to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), the National Health Act (NHAct 2014), and the 2nd National Strategic Health Development Plan (NSI-IDP II) to contribute towards achievement of global Triple Billion Goal.

He said One key area of focus is catalyzing and mobilizing political actors towards achieving UHC through policy dialogues and high-Ievel political engagements.

” My Colleagues and I will be working closely with you to identify new areas of work and to deepen already existing collaboration with the WHO on Nigeria’s journey towards UHC.

“As you are already aware, we are open to further collaboration with you in extending the good practice from the Legislative Network for UHC in Nigeria to other African Countries through our Regional Office especially as the Regional Office has commenced partnership with the Pan African Parliament towards UHC.

” Finally, as partners in the health sector, it will be useful to continue to co-create innovative ways to ensure that together we promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable, he added.