Group to FG: Youths are heroes and future leaders of Nigeria

By Our Reporter

A group under the auspices of Sceptre Leadership International in a message to the president, State governors and national assembly members said that, “the youths are the heroes and future leaders of Nigeria”.

Speaking to journalists in a press statement signed by the Convener and President of the group, Mr Martins Wealth, the group declared that, they want to thank the youths for their courage and great work of reformation that was birthed by them in reclaiming their rights during the EndSARS protests, saying “those that were killed didn’t die in vain, they were martyrs of our nation and have made history. “Our Voice has been heard and we have conquered”.

He appealed to the youths to withdraw from the protest for now, and while they await the federal government to implement the demands and requests of their protest. Martins encouraged the youths not to allow evil merchants, hoodlums or enemies of Nigeria who want to use certain people with ulterior motive to disrupt and hijack the peaceful protest that has achieved it’s purpose already.

He added that our prayers are working and God is involved indeed. We shall not be partakers of other people’s wrong deeds and sins.

The convener in a message to the President of Nigeria urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a special date for the youths, signifying it as a reformation day or day of true change in honour of the youths that died. In so doing, he will easily pacify the #EndSars protesters and families that lost their loved once, and these families should be heavily compensated.

Martins further urged the state governors to stop relying on federal allocation to run their various States. He advised all the state governors to look for where they have comparative and competitive advantage to run their states as a primary source of revenue generation, stressing that, federal allocation should be secondary. He added that, the state governors should make agriculture very attractive and engage the youths.

To the country’s law makers, the convener opined that most of them were one time governor and they have served already, especially those that have completed two tenures. He advised them to give the youths and younger generation a chance to serve and they should become elder-statesmen like other past leaders who served the nation diligently.

Also in the message to Nigerians, the convener stressed that, the narrative has changed and the youths below the age of 55years should be given the mandate. However, he specifically charged Nigerians to vote for the few five percent(5%) that have clearly distinguished themselves in various leadership capacities.

Also in his message to the government in power, the convener urged her to budget fifty percent (50%) of revenue for agriculture, and fifty percent (50%) of Nigerian workforce should work for 8 hours daily and the remaining fifty percent (50%) workforce should be on part-time and four (4) hours basis as it is done in most advance countries like the United States, United Kingdom etc. The convener believes more youths will be gainfully employed if the above suggestions are implemented.

The convener urged the multinationals operating in the country to build industries based on the competitive advantage in the state they operate, and the government should create conducive environment for their businesses to thrive and succeed.

In like manner, the convener of the group called on the state governors to utilize the moment and maximise opportunities by aligning and taking the blueprint and roadmap from successful bodies like the Sceptre Leadership model who have a special education laboratory that is donated to more than 120 schools as the pilot through the ministry of education. The special education laboratory is solely developed at a very minimal cost by the Sceptre leadership special school initiative as well as the Sceptre nation builders for youth corps members which is capable of employing millions of youths. By so doing, the governors will build an enduring legacy.

The convener added that, for fairness, justice and equity, after due consultations and courtesy call visits to several prominent religious leaders and stake holders in the country, the group urged all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliations to ensure that power does not only return to the South but Nigerians should as well openly declare maximum support for South East to produce the President of Nigeria come 2023.