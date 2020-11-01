34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Insecurity: Troops Neutralize Bandits, Apprehend Collaborators, Rescue Kidnapped…

China makes sure everyone shares fruits of development…

*#EndSARS: Instigators of violent protests, killing of policemen…

Hell hath no fury like corruption fighting back

ICC verdict and EndSARS killings

EndSARS killings and the cry for justice

KEDCO distributes 87, 747 free prepaid meters to…

Food security: Ganduje to flag-off renovation of Watari…

Rivers NASS caucus laud Wike’s effort to rein…

Reps will enforce code of conduct among members-…

News

Insecurity: Troops Neutralize Bandits, Apprehend Collaborators, Rescue Kidnapped Victims

The Nigeria Army on Sunday said, its troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have neutralized several bandits leading to the rescue of kidnapped victims from their dens.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ag Director Defence Media Operations, Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko.

According to the statement, “On 29 October 2020, troops swiftly responded to a distress call about bandits activities at Diskuru village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident was recorded as the marauding bandits storm the village on several motorcycles, shooting sporadically with the intent to scare the locals and loot valuables.

On arrival, the gallant troops engaged the criminals in a fierce fire fight forcing them to withdraw in disarray. Resulting from the encounter, 3 bandits were neutralized by the troops as several others were believed to have escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

During the exploitation phase, 2 additional bandits’ bodies were discovered along their withdrawal route. Also in the aftermath of the encounter, 3 women and their infants earlier kidnapped by the bandits were rescued from the criminals.

Troops continue to dominate the village and adjoining environment to deny the bandits any respite. Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme price in an attempt to save one of the rescued nursing mothers in the heat of the encounter.

Relatedly, on 27 October 2020, troops deployed at Dan Ali village acting on reliable Information arrested 2 suspected bandits collaborators namely Samaila Usman and Idi Bello.

Suspects are in own custody undergoing interrogations before handing them over to appropriate prosecuting authorities.

To this end, the gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY are commended for the successes achieved and their commitment. They are further urged not to rest on their oars until the Northwest zone is rid of all criminal activities.

Additionally, the good people of the Northwest are once more assured of the troops’ commitment to safety of lives and properties within the zone. They are also encourage to avail the troops with timely and credible Information that will assist in the conduct of their operations” the statement urged.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

National Parks decorates 245 Officers with new ranks

Editor

COVID-19: Kebbi enforces compulsory quarantine, wearing of face masks

Editor

COVID-19: DICON embarks on production of Ventilators, PPE’s

Editor

NAF Air Provosts commence advanced Crime Scene Investigation Course

Editor

Bauchi Gov challenges Dogara to prove procurement, contract allegations

Editor

60th Anniversary: NAS laments insecurity, poverty, hardship in Nigeria

Editor

FG committed to protection of ozone layer – Minister

Editor

ECOWAS lifts sanctions on Mali

Editor

BREAKING: Court Finds Olisa Metuh Guilty Of Laundering N400m

Editor

Foundation launches essay, picture competition on elder abuse

Editor

Glo announces 55% slash on international calls

Editor

Zamfara communities reiterate need for peace

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More