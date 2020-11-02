Ihiala Indigenes in Netherland Distributes 50 Mattresses to Health facilities in communities

L-R: President Ihiala Local Government Union in Netherland Engr. Ugochukwu Ndukaihe; the Chairman Ihiala LGA Engr. Jude Obi; HRH Igwe K. O. Obiriolemgbe (Ogbuefi Jideofor V of Amorka) during the distribution of hospital mattresses at Chief Sir Felix Ndukaihe’s compound in Umuorilike Village, Amorka…recently

COVENANT OLUCHI IKEDINOBI writes that a Non Governmental Organisation popularly known as Ihiala Local Government Union in The Netherlands has distributed 50 hospital mattresses to five health centres in Ihiala LGA.

The distribution of the foams by the Ihiala Local Government Union in The Netherlands to assist the Primary Health facilities in Okija, Ihiala, Uli, Amorka and Mbosi towns all in the LGA, took place at Chief Sir Felix Ndukaihe’s compound in Umuorilike Village, Amorka.

The five communities received 10 foams and five thousand naira (#5,000) each for transportation of the mattresses to the expected facilities.

Speaking during the event Chairman, Ihiala Local Government Union in the Netherland Engr. Ugochukwu Ndukaihe disclosed that the gathering was born out from his last visit to the health facility in Amorka early last year.

According to him, “I was not happy with what I saw. It was just empty, no facilities. And, I believe that the other health centres in our Local Government might be in the same state. When I went back to Holland, I discussed the deplorable state of primary health facility with my executives and the entire members of Ihiala Local Government Union in the Netherland.

“After our deliberations, we then reached to a conclusion to start with ten medical foams for the five towns that have their indigenes in the Union Ihiala, Okija, Uli, Amorka, and Mbosi.

Ndukaihe also stated that this charity work will not stop with this, more will be coming by God’s grace. “The reasons we are doing this is to give back to the land of our fore fathers, and to encourage others in Europe, America, and the world at large to follow suit. Let us join hands in building our communities, Local Government Area, our state, and our Igbo nation.

Thank you all for coming, and for listening.”

Also speaking, the Chairman Ihiala LGA Engr. Jude Obi said “I want to commend and thank in a special way the Ihiala Local Government Union in The Netherlands for donation of the 50 hospital mattresses.

The chairman appealed to five other communities (Azia, Isseke, Orsumoghu, Ubuluisuzor and Lilu) in Ihiala Local Government Area living in Netherland to join the great association in developing Ihiala LGA, saying “we would have gotten more items if they were registered with the association.”

The traditional ruler of Amorka HRH Igwe K. O. Obiriolemgbe (OgbuefiJideofor V) said this memorable event will serve as a wake up call to other Ihiala Indigenes living abroad to remember home.

According to him, it is important to always remember and give back to the community.

The Legal Adviser of the Igwe in Cabinet, Amorka, Barr. Chief C.L. Ndukaihe also commended the Ihiala Local Government Union in the Netherland under the able leadership of Engr. UgochukwuNdukaihe for given back to the society especially during this Covid 19 Pandemic.