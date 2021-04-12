Monarch tasks town union executive on peace and service delivery

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu

The traditional ruler of Ahani Achi community, in Oji River local government area of Enugu state, His Royal Highness, Dr Raphael Nzekwe, has tasked the newly elected town union executive of his community to ensue peace and unity reigns in Ahani Achi, which according to him is a panache for achieving set objectives.

Igwe Nzekwe gave the task to the new town union executive of Ahani Achi community immediately after their election on Tuesday, April 7,at Ahani Achi central school field. He commended the voters for their good conduct which endeared the peaceful election and urged those who lost to close ranks and work closely with the new executive in the onerous task of moving the community forward.

He expressed gratitude to the state commissioner for rural development for carving out time out of his busy schedules in supervising the election.

In his acceptance speech, the new President General of Ahani Achi community, Hon Kingsley Ezeh, assured that his executive will live up to expectations in championing the cause of unity and progress of the community. He urged every contestant in the election not disregard himself but work closely with the new executive for the collective interest of the community. Hon Ezeh who was recently appointed by the Enugu state governor,Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as one of his special assistants expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for considering him worthy to serve in his cabinet.

Other members of the new executive of Ahani Achi community are the Vice President General, Mr Okechukwu Iloegbunam and Mr Ihediebube Chijioke, the Secretary General. A veteran Journalist, Mr Maurice Okechukwu Okafor, who is currently, The AUTHORITY Newspaper Correspondent in Enugu state, emerged as the new Public Relations Officer[PRO] of his community.

The election which is considered as the most hitch free election of the town union in recent times was gingered by Venerable Vin Ume Nwoke and Barrister Ezejiofor as chairman and secretary of a five man electoral committee.

The committee devised a strategy whereby only registered voters who were accredited on the day of the election voted or were voted for. Security agents who were deployed firmly ensued that people did not bend the rule and comported themselves to the option A4 strategy used for the election.