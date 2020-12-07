Aji Indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with solar lights

MAURICE OKAFOR writes that indigenes of Aji community in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State which is bordered by Isiugwu and Umuopu, another suburb community in Igbo Eze North local government are all smiles as the access road in Aji leading to Isiugwu has been lit with solar powered lights.

The project sponsored by Businessman and Philanthropist, Cyril OnyekejaEze of Popular OnyekejaEze family was learnt to be part of his Corporate Social Responsibility and effort to complement government’s effort in the area of infrastructure.

In a bigger development, the member representing Igbo Eze North / Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon Simon Atigwe also installed street lights along the main road and Junction and he is building a massive borehole in Aji . It was also learnt that the borehole is one out of the several projects he has attracted to the community and the federal Constituency.

Responding to questions on his gesture; Eze, who is an elder brother to Peter Eze, the Special Assistant to Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji UzorKalu, told newsmen that the idea to provide the facility was borne out of his desire to lend succour to the community; he emphasised that asides beautification, the project will also improve security in the community.

In his words: “the place is my home and it is the responsibility of all of us to contribute to its uplifting in our various capacities. These lights will not only add to the beauty of our community but also improve the security state.

Aji is known for its community service as prominent sons and daughters of the community usually support building of the community as against dependence on the government.